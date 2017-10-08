Sizopoulos wants defence dogma revived

The number of Greek troops in Cyprus must increase in a bid to counterbalance Turkish military presence, Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos said.

In an interview published in Sunday’s Kathimerini newspaper, Sizopoulos said “we must activate the dogma of a unified defence space between Greece and Cyprus.”

The party leader expressed the hope that the two Greek F16 fighter jets which appeared in Cyprus skies during last Sunday’s the military parade were not just a flash in the pan.

Akel had strongly criticized the appearance of the fighters, describing it as a militarization of the Cyprus problem aimed at winning votes for the president in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The dogma of the unified defence space between Cyprus and Greece was in place in the late nineties, during the Clerides presidency, but was scrapped some 15 year ago.