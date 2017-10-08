Sizopoulos wants defence dogma revived

October 8th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

EDEK leader Marinos Sizopoulos

The number of Greek troops in Cyprus must increase in a bid to counterbalance Turkish military presence, Edek leader Marinos Sizopoulos said.

In an interview published in Sunday’s Kathimerini newspaper, Sizopoulos said “we must activate the dogma of a unified defence space between Greece and Cyprus.”

The party leader expressed the hope that the two Greek F16 fighter jets which appeared in Cyprus skies during last Sunday’s the military parade were not just a flash in the pan.

Akel had strongly criticized the appearance of the fighters, describing it as a militarization of the Cyprus problem aimed at winning votes for the president in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The dogma of the unified defence space between Cyprus and Greece was in place in the late nineties, during the Clerides presidency, but was scrapped some 15 year ago.

  • Roof Tile

    If anything the island needs to be de-militarized – if the south were to disband its forces unilaterally (they would be ineffective against any aggression anyway) it would go a long way to getting the Turkish forces out. I know, I know it’s wishful thinking, but nothing else has had any impact.

  • Veritas

    Soon he will also revive the old EDEK idea from the time of Lyssarides, a “peoples guerrilla force” to liberate Cyprus.
    The so called socialist party of EDEK under Lyssarides and Sizopoulos, is nothing more then a populist, Nationalistic movement with a blue/white undertone.
    As for a defence dogma with Greece, it will not be worth more then the paper it will be written on.
    Our politicians always have a habit to move from bad to worse. This idea has no viability at all and will only bring a false security to the general public. But as always in the short history of RoC, it’s a proven vote catcher.

