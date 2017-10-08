Taxi drivers might strike again

October 8th, 2017 News in Brief 4 comments

Taxi drivers might strike again

Taxi drivers in Nicosia strike every now and then to bring to light the same claims

Taxi drivers in Nicosia will announce this week a possible strike that will close main roads in the capital in a bid to protest “vindictive” attitudes from the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the association of Nicosia taxi drivers said they would make their decision “in the next few days.”

The “vindictive” attitude from the state – which it did not further explain – results in high running costs for the taxi drivers and illegal drivers creating unwanted competition, the association said.

Taxi drivers and the state have a long running dispute over the same claims, which result in strikes every now and then that end up closing the roads for a short period of time.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    I don’t know if the state or anyone else asked or pleaded with anyone to become taxi drivers . In most cases they are too lazy to do real work . But like taxi people the world over they think a country owes them a living , it is an enterprise in the private sector where there is competition for business . If they break the law by blocking the roads their taxi licence should be suspended and their meter revoked . They think they are a law unto themselves , scumbags most of them !!!!!!!

    • Mist

      Do the drivers understand meter? Pure poetry competition?

  • cypbychoice

    Well if they strike at least the roads will be a bit safer

  • Mist

    If some of the National Guard were redeployed/re tasked as an equivalent of the Guardia Civil , then all of the problems the taxi drivers could be stopped. They could also check the taxi drivers as well, meters etc. Compliance by all sides. My dad said “don’t mess with Los grises”.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close