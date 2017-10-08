Taxi drivers might strike again

Taxi drivers in Nicosia will announce this week a possible strike that will close main roads in the capital in a bid to protest “vindictive” attitudes from the state.

In a statement on Sunday, the association of Nicosia taxi drivers said they would make their decision “in the next few days.”

The “vindictive” attitude from the state – which it did not further explain – results in high running costs for the taxi drivers and illegal drivers creating unwanted competition, the association said.

Taxi drivers and the state have a long running dispute over the same claims, which result in strikes every now and then that end up closing the roads for a short period of time.