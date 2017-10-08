Unfortunate location of Paphos animal shelter

Your report (October 2) that the government plans an animal welfare police force tasked with investigating abuse is to be welcomed, but the state needs to be far more pro-active in the entire animal welfare sphere.

The number of abandoned animals appears to be increasing year-on-year and the organisations that deal with this fall-out are overwhelmed. As an example, the Paphiakos animal shelter in Paphos has over 1,200 animals, of which over five hundred are dogs.

The shelter is located in a suburban area and the dogs and donkeys are a major noise nuisance to hundreds of residents; especially at night. The shelter has been looking for a more suitable location for a number of years, but has been unable to get the necessary local permissions to relocate and it does not have the money to do so anyway.

As this charity operates island wide it would be sensible for the state to intervene in helping it with its relocation. The move could ultimately be funded by selling the existing site.

This will remove the noise blight from the area and increase its general prosperity by making nearby sites more attractive for development.

Although shelter is the tail-end of animal welfare, until cultural attitudes to animals change, there will be a consistent need for this for years to come and careful thought needs to be given to their location.

Dr John Mitchell, Paphos