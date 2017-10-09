Bicommunal exchange programme for journalists

An exchange programme of Greek and Turkish Cypriot journalists was launched on Monday at the Home for Cooperation in Nicosia.

The project, which was introduced by spokesman for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Harlem Dezir, includes the exchange of journalists from the two communities for a week in November and December.

Speaking at a press conference, Dezir said his organisation launched the programme ‘Dialogue for Cyprus’ in March 2017, a bi-communal programme which aims to help Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot journalists enhance the quality of the press.

The project, which enjoys international support, is being carried out in close cooperation with the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot unions of journalists and the Basin-Sen Union of Press Employees.

“In April, the office hosted a conference at the Ledra Palace with the participation of 40 journalists from the two communities at the end of which the unions signed a Memorandum of Understanding published in Greek, Turkish and English in which they agreed on cooperation and solidarity on issues related to the security of journalists, access to information and commitment to professional standards,” Dezir said on Monday morning, adding the next steps will focus on two issues.

The first is the exchange programme of the journalists and the spokesman welcomed the journalists selected for the programme which involves young journalists from both communities. The journalists, selected by the three unions, will have the opportunity to participate in the exchange programme in an SME in the other community and share their experiences with their media outlets, whether they are the written press or a radio or television.

The project aims at broadening the professional networks of the young journalists and increasing the understanding of both communities of life in the other community.

A second project is aimed at creating a common glossary.

Discussions with editorial associations, journalists, foreign experts and civil society members will be organised in order to create a glossary in three languages, a useful tool for journalists on the island. It will include ‘sensitive words’ often used in the media and their possible substitutes.

During his visit, Dezir will meet with government officials, members of civil society and representatives of Greek and Turkish Cypriot journalist associations.

The OSCE is the only intergovernmental media observatory in the world which aims to improve press freedom. The organisation comprises 57 participating states that span the globe, encompassing three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – and more than a billion people.