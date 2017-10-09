‘Capital of poverty’: record number of working Londoners are poor

October 9th, 2017 Britain, Europe, World 3 comments

‘Capital of poverty’: record number of working Londoners are poor

A row of terraced houses are seen below an apartment block in London

More than one in four Londoners, many of them in work, live in poverty due to stagnant wages and rapidly rising rents, according to a report released on Monday.

In the British capital, 2.3 million people live in poverty with a record 1.3 million of them in jobs, according to London’s Poverty Profile, which uses official data to measure poverty.

The report said a single adult in poverty earns less than £144 a week after taxes and housing costs are deducted, and the average family of four has less than £347 to spend on all other costs of living.

“Despite its glaring prosperity and privilege, London remains the capital of English poverty, due mainly to the high rents paid by the half of all households who rent their homes,” said Adam Tinson from New Policy Institute, a British research organisation that produced the report.

London housing costs are among the highest in the world, with average rents now more than £1,800 a month, according to property lender Landbay.

While families who rent from private landlords have long endured high costs, families living in social housing – built by government or charities to protect the poorest – are now seeing the fastest rent increases, Tinson said in a statement.

Rents for local government housing have increased by around 30 per cent in the last five years, even faster than private rents, which have risen a fifth, the report found.

The proportion of Londoners living in poverty – defined as earning less than 60 per cent of the median income – has fallen to 27 per cent from 29 per cent over the last six years.

As the population has grown, the overall number of people in poverty remains unchanged, according to the report, but of those the number in work is now at a record level at 58 per cent.

Housing costs that are more than double the average outside the capital are the main reason poverty in London is higher than in the rest of the country, where the average is 21 per cent, it added.

Restrictive planning regulations, along with steadily rising demand from new households, foreign investment and years of rampant property speculation, have kept London’s housing market on a tear for the past two decades.

Average house prices in London have more than quadrupled in the last two decades but average wages have risen by only a fraction of that amount.

“The reality remains, that for many work does not pay enough, or offer the security that people need,” said Mubin Haq, policy director at Trust for London, an anti-poverty charity.

The bottom 50 per cent of London households now own just 5 per cent of the city’s wealth, while the top 10 per cent owns more than half, it said.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Banjo

    Sitting in the calm tranquility of Cyprus , one gets a slightly panicked feeling of doom at the thought of returning to London.

    It boggles the mind to know what people are willing to pay for London property, entirely based on the premise that an even dafter one will shortly be along to pay them even more for it.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I was listening to the Works and Pensions debate and the various ministers answering questions on universal credit crowing about how the UK has the highest employment rates, how wonderful our economy is doing and the merits of the free market. This article is an enlightening expression that those policies are simply not going far enough to improve the lives of London’s poor and they are not leading to less inequality as announced by Theresa May last week.

    • Kevin Ingham

      So how does the government regulate to turn this appalling state of affairs around when unlimited numbers are willing to come from Eastern Europe and live 35 to a house driving up rent and Cyprus (for example ) is selling EU passports to hugely wealthy non EU nationals allowing them to snap up as much of the London property market as they like?

      The UK property market has become hugely dysfunctional and for ordinary people simply not affordable- sorting that out WILL require discriminatory policies (illegal under most of the applicable EU laws)

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close