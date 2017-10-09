Changing the environment, one dance step at a time

Choreographer Noa Wertheim will explore human ecological footprints and the capacity we have to regenerate and create a more vigorous life for ourselves and others in Limassol on Saturday with the inspirational dance piece Yama, which observes the source of each of our movements and their effects on the environment.

Wertheim will present the 60-minute performance Yama with the Vertigo dance company – of which she is artistic director and co-founder – as part of the Kypria International Festival 2017. The piece was also co-directed by Adi Sha’al, who founded the Vertigo dance company with Wertheim in 1992.

Internationally acclaimed choreographer and dancer, Wertheim has won numerous awards to do with her craft. Reflecting her holistic and spiritual approach, Noa – which means movement in Hebrew – communicates through dance in a generous way, inviting viewers and co-creators on an enchanted journey guided by the vision to create social and environmental change. She works and creates at the Vertigo Dance studio at the Gerard Behar Centre in Jerusalem and at her home studio at the Vertigo Eco-Art Village, where she lives with her partner in life and dance Sha’al.

The Vertigo Dance company won the Israeli Ministry of Culture and Sport’s performance excellence award in 2013. The company has established a unique presence in the contemporary dance scene worldwide while developing a distinct artistic language which challenges the limits of the human body and awareness while emphasising the link between art and our Earth.

Yama

Dance performance by Noa Wertheim. October 14. Paiithio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002212