From memory to canvas

Painter Jon Hicks will once again bring scenes and places into perspective with his painting exhibition at J and J Art Works gallery in Tala as of Friday.

Hicks’ new oil and acrylic painting collection will include seascapes, landscapes, portraits and abstract compositions. The images he paints are captured either from photographic references, from his observation of certain subjects or from memory.

The painter from Dorset took up painting after his retirement from accounting some years ago. Now he concentrates on developing his own artistic style.

The exhibition will be opened by art critic and DJ Steve Moses.

Painting Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Jon Hicks. Opens October 13 at 7.30pm until October 14. J&J Art Works Gallery, Tala, Paphos. Tel: 99-201813