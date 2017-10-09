Ladies and gentlemen, it’s never too funky

George Michael was a music legend even before his passing in December but – as the case usually is – now he is gone we seem to appreciate the man and his music even more. The music will always live on and making sure we will have faith that the songs by a great popstar remain amazing is tribute act Andrew Browning.

After an amazing performance at the Colosseum restaurant in June, Browning will be back for two performances on Thursday and Saturday.

It all started taking form over ten years ago when someone remarked on his similarity to the singer.

Lucking for him, his voice also had the same soulful qualities of Michael’s. So, when you see and hear Browning perform, you may have to look twice as the similarities between the two are truly amazing.

A winning finalist in television’s Stars in their Eyes, Browning has travelled the globe performing in theatres, stadiums and on-board luxury cruise ships with a show that makes us dance again and again.

His two performances in Paphos this week will include songs that span the whole of Michael’s career, from the early days of Wham all the way through to his very successful solo career.

Andrew Browning
Tribute act to George Michael. October 12 and 14. Colosseum Restaurant, Paphos. 7pm dinner, 8.30pm show. €25 with three course dinner. Tel: 26-962415

