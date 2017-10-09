Poems inspired by Cyprus set to music

Song, music and narration will unite on Friday at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in Nicosia when the poetry of Georgios Seferis will be performed with music by Georgios Kalogirou.

The concert, which is part of three cultural events hosted by the Open University Cyprus to celebrate its tenth graduation ceremony on November 17.

Seven poems by the poet will be narrated from his collection Kipron Ou Methespisen, which was published in December 1955. The poet had a great bond with the island, which was a source of inspiration for some of his greatest poems. These poems dedicated to Cyprus were written from 1953 until 1955, the three-year period during which he visited the island. These poems bring to the forefront the country’s history, ideology and values, which are still part of the fabric of our national persona.

The narration will be taken on by graduate of the Theatrical studies programme of the Open University, Neoklis Neokleous.

The musical side of the eventing will be taken on by Georgios Kalogirou and Argyro Christodoulou, who will use traditional and modern instruments to provide the melody to the poems.

Deck songs

Performance of songs based on the poems of Georgios Seferis and music by Georgios Kalogirou. October 13. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-411731