President expresses support to shipping and shipowners

President Nicos Anastasiades has expressed his firm support to shipping and shipowners flying the Cyprus flag, noting that the new under secretariat for shipping will strengthen the efforts made.

The president addressed two events on Sunday evening, a reception in Limassol and an official dinner at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, on the occasion of the Maritime Cyprus 2017 conference, which begins on Monday in Limassol under the general title Shipping: Yesterday’s World, Tomorrow’s Today.

Speaking in Limassol, Anastasiades welcomed the foreign delegates, noting that their presence was proof of the trust and respect enjoyed by the Cyprus shipping industry.

He assured that, taking into consideration the competitive international environment, efforts would continue to strengthen Cyprus’ competitiveness by promoting inter alia strategic reforms.

The President expressed satisfaction over the decision to set up a shipping under secretariat in March 2018, which would work closely with the private sector and would enhance efforts to attract more shipowners and companies.

Speaking at the dinner in Nicosia, Anastasiades assured that the government would continue to support Cyprus shipping and the shipowners, noting that the conference offered the opportunity for a discussion on issues that the shipping industry was facing, especially ways to enhance Cyprus shipping.

He pointed out that Cyprus had the eleventh largest fleet worldwide and the third largest in the European Union, and was one of the largest ship management centres.

Furthermore, he said the shipping sector has proven that it is a truly valuable chapter for Cyprus and one of the most important pylons of growth, with a 7% contribution to the country’s GDP.

During the reception in Limassol, Anastasiades awarded the Cyprus Maritime Award 2017 to MSC Shipmanagement Ltd.

The three-day Cyprus Maritime 2017 conference will be opened by Anastasiades on Monday and will be attended by more than 800 delegates from around 35 countries, including European Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc, European officials, shipowners, and CEOs of international shipping organisations and companies.

A Maritime Services Exhibition will be open alongside the conference. It will be opened On Monday by Transport Minister Marios Demetriades.

On Wednesday, Commerce Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis will speak at a panel discussion on geopolitical developments with his Egyptian counterpart.