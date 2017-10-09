Tourist lost at Adonis Baths found (updated)

The 22-year-old German tourist who went missing while on a tour to Adonis Baths in the Paphos district on Sunday afternoon was back at his hotel by 9am on Monday morning, police said.

The tourist was on the tour with his brother when he decided to go for a walk to explore the area near the Mavrokolymbos reservoir.

When he didn’t return by 6pm his brother reported his disappearance to police. The missing man had a mobile phone with him but it was switched off.

Members of the police force searched the area all night without success.

The missing man got lost and ended up in a village from where he eventually found his way back to the hotel in Peyia where he is staying with his family. He reportedly doesn’t recall the name of the village.