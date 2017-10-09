Turkey urges US to reverse visa suspension

October 9th, 2017 Americas, Turkey, World 2 comments

Turkey urges US to reverse visa suspension

Abdulhamit Gul

Turkey’s Justice Minister said on Monday he hoped the United States would review its decision to suspend most visa services to Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul last week.

But he said the decision to proceed with the case against the detained consulate worker was one for the Turkish judiciary to take.

“Trying a Turkish citizen for a crime committed in Turkey is our right. I hope the US will revise its decision in this light,” Abdulhamit Gul told A Haber television.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Gold51

    The employee may well be Turkish, but hes an employee working for the “American consulate” in Turkey.
    Blackmailing the US for Cleric Gulan is not so easy as blackmailing the EU for billions of tax payers hard earned money and special privileges.
    Good on America for a change.!!!

  • Roc.

    A dictorship regime , what does one expect from Turkey, and ROC has to deal with such country, All those Turks that want a genuie peace, you just need to look over the water and see were the trouble lies, and its all Turkey.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close