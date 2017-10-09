Turkey urges US to reverse visa suspension

Turkey’s Justice Minister said on Monday he hoped the United States would review its decision to suspend most visa services to Turkish citizens after the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul last week.

But he said the decision to proceed with the case against the detained consulate worker was one for the Turkish judiciary to take.

“Trying a Turkish citizen for a crime committed in Turkey is our right. I hope the US will revise its decision in this light,” Abdulhamit Gul told A Haber television.