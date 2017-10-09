UCy officers suspended for role in misappropriating EU funds  

Two senior University of Cyprus (UCy) administrative officers have been suspended after they were charged in connection with misappropriation of funds relating to research programmes in which the institution had either taken part or headed.

The pair are among seven suspects charged by prosecutors in connection with the misappropriation of EU-funds for research programmes at the University of Technology (Tepak), and the UCy Oceanography Centre.

The case concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5 million between 2008 and 2015.

The prime suspect is a female former Tepak employee, Rozita Pavlidou, who managed the research programmes in question.

She is believed to have abused her position to force professors to hire her relatives for research programmes and threaten them if they posed any objections.

On Monday, UCy announced it had suspended the staffers in question and was co-operating closely with the authorities to secure any evidence relating to the charges.

The board has also ensured the smooth completion of all ongoing programmes of the oceanography centre, the statement said.