UCy officers suspended for role in misappropriating EU funds  

October 9th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

UCy officers suspended for role in misappropriating EU funds  

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak)

Two senior University of Cyprus (UCy) administrative officers have been suspended after they were charged in connection with misappropriation of funds relating to research programmes in which the institution had either taken part or headed.

The pair are among seven suspects charged by prosecutors in connection with the misappropriation of EU-funds for research programmes at the University of Technology (Tepak), and the UCy Oceanography Centre.

The case concerns 23 EU co-funded programmes worth €5 million between 2008 and 2015.

The prime suspect is a female former Tepak employee, Rozita Pavlidou, who managed the research programmes in question.

She is believed to have abused her position to force professors to hire her relatives for research programmes and threaten them if they posed any objections.

On Monday, UCy announced it had suspended the staffers in question and was co-operating closely with the authorities to secure any evidence relating to the charges.

The board has also ensured the smooth completion of all ongoing programmes of the oceanography centre, the statement said.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • almostbroke

    What’s this ‘prime suspect ‘ business ? Is she charged with a crime or not ! If persons are before the court , it’s in the public domain , they should be named by newspaper if they are reporting on the subject . Too much nebulous reporting especially by C M

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close