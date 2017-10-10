AEGEAN HONORED BY WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS 2017

The high level of services that AEGEAN provides to its passengers has once again been recognized at a European and global level, securing yet another distinction that further solidifies the company’s dominant position in Europe.

AEGEAN was honored with the 2017 Award for Europe’s Leading Regional Airline in the glamorous World Travel Awards ceremony, often referred to worldwide as the “Oscars of the Tourism Industry.” This year, the Gala Ceremony took place in the Marble Hall, Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, Russia, and was attended by major representatives of the global Tourism community.

Specifically, AEGEAN was named “Europe’s Leading Regional Airline” for the 3rd time, through a public vote organized as part of the 24th World Travel Awards™, reaffirming its position as one of the most preferred airlines by passengers worldwide.

The World Travel Awards™ were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the Travel, Tourism and Hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence!

The award was received by Mr Roland Jaggi, AEGEAN’s Director Revenue Management, Pricing, Sales and Distribution, who stated:

“All of us at AEGEAN are particularly proud that a Greek Company was successful in being recognized as the best among so many acclaimed airline companies by passengers who fly to European and other destinations. This repeated distinction for AEGEAN is an advertisement for the Greek hospitality services and Greek tourism, as well as a recognition of the passionate and dedicated services our colleagues deliver daily to our passengers. We will continue to offer innovative services and products to our customers who are the best ambassadors of our values and this is once again proven through World Travel Awards golden distinction.”