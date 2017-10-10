Civil servants to stage three-hour strike

Civil servants to stage three-hour strike

Photo: Christos Theodorides

Trade unions demanding pay raises for civil servants will stage a three-hour warning strike on Thursday, October 26 after Finance Minister Harris Georgiades refused to even discuss the issue with them, they announced on Tuesday.

Following a meeting between reps from all unions at noon on Tuesday they said the three-hour strike will be held from 9 to 12am in the form of a protest outside the Finance Ministry.

In attendance were Sek chief Andreas Matsas, Peo secretary-general Pambis Kyritsis, Oio-Sek boss Andreas Elia, Sidikek-Peo’s Antonis Neofytou, Pasyek-Peo’s Michalis Archontides, Oekdy-Sek’s Yiorgos Constantinou, Deok rep Joseph Anastasiou and Poas head Grigoris Katselis.

  • Neroli

    Watch Nik give in to them, more votes…. roll up, roll up!!

  • Mommy-O

    How dare they! Good on the finance minister. Stand ypur ground sir! Go on strike all you want and hopefully you will be replaced by the tons of private sector workers who would kill for your job at your current pay. Spineless president wannabes will give it just to get votes….prostituting themselves.

  • almostbroke

    ‘Demanding ‘and ‘entitled ‘ like the rest of the wasters in public service who rape the taxpayer, they need to get in line , politicians and their cronies are first to the ‘trough ‘ !

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Thety deserve better working conditions and higher salary, after all how are they6 supposted to afford buying 5 frappes/day to fill their 7.5 hours of breaks during their 8 hours scheduled time.

  • John Henry

    My prediction; The President will give raises regardless if no real continually sound surplus actually exists to support it. He’ll get re-elected and by the time the bottom falls out he’ll be out, or heading out of office. Either way, he gets re-elected and well compensated for his loyalty to a select few!

  • Bourne

    Doubt work output will be impacted for the day..Probably spend that much time having coffee breaks during the day anyway!

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Im already amused at Georgiades’ reaction when the unions bypass him completely and go straight to the Presidential palace to get what they want in under a minute.

    He’ll probably come up with a lame comment on how this will have minimal fiscal impact, blah blah. Just like when he flexed his muscles at the healthcare workers before the President reminded him who the boss is and what populism is all about.

  • Strike indefinitely please without pay.

  • taymour

    Some striking for raise. and some looking for any kind of job !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

