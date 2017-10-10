Civil servants to stage three-hour strike

Trade unions demanding pay raises for civil servants will stage a three-hour warning strike on Thursday, October 26 after Finance Minister Harris Georgiades refused to even discuss the issue with them, they announced on Tuesday.

Following a meeting between reps from all unions at noon on Tuesday they said the three-hour strike will be held from 9 to 12am in the form of a protest outside the Finance Ministry.

In attendance were Sek chief Andreas Matsas, Peo secretary-general Pambis Kyritsis, Oio-Sek boss Andreas Elia, Sidikek-Peo’s Antonis Neofytou, Pasyek-Peo’s Michalis Archontides, Oekdy-Sek’s Yiorgos Constantinou, Deok rep Joseph Anastasiou and Poas head Grigoris Katselis.