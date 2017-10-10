The distinct spirit of Ahus in every bottle of Absolut Vodka

Whether you’re in a New York club or a beach bar in Mykonos, Absolut Vodka can be enjoyed in every far-flung corner of the world. But did you know that the journey of every ingredient that makes it into each bottle stems from one idyllic spot in Sweden, making it all the way into your glass with the same exquisite quality and distinct taste?

Since 1879, every drop of Absolut Vodka is exclusively manufactured using natural ingredients from an area surrounding the distillery in the tiny medieval village of Åhus; the birthplace of Absolut’s founder, Lars Olsson Smith. Everything, including the iconic glass Absolut bottle itself, derives from this district.

The main ingredients used in its production is the hard winter wheat grown in the rich fields nearby Åhus, combined with the pristine water from the deep local well. But what really distinguishes Absolut as the “ultimate” vodka, is its continuous distillation to the point of perfection: a superior method that guarantees the absolute purity of the vodka, while simultaneously “locking” the character of the raw materials that compose it.

A rich, full and complex flavour, yet soft and misty, its taste has remained unaltered throughout the years. Absolut calls this process ‘One Source’. One wheat, one source of water, one location, and one reason why any bottle of Absolut Vodka, anywhere in the world, has the same distinctive character and taste.

For a taste of Åhus, sip Absolut on the rocks. There’s also good reason to mix it up with more complex ingredients – the more refined the vodka, the better it blends with other aromas. Able to enhance the distinct flavour of each cocktail’s ingredients, Absolut Vodka has been credited with the revival of modern cocktail culture, when a New York bartender in 1988 created one of the most famous cocktails of all time using Absolut Citron; the Cosmopolitan.

Ever since, mixologists from around the world have been drawing on their skills and the different flavours of Absolut to create sophisticated cocktails, exemplified by Costas Nicolaides from the Alchemy Bartending School, who created the signature cocktails below.

APPLE CRUSH

4cl Absolut Vodka

¼ Fresh Apple

¼ Fresh Cucumber

2cl Apple Purée

4cl Pineapple Juice

Cut the apple and cucumber in cubes, put them in a shaker and add the apple purée. Use a wooden pestle, muddle the ingredients in the shaker, and fill with ice. Add Absolut Vodka and pineapple juice. Mix all ingredients in the shaker. Garnish with apple slices, cinnamon sticks and mint leaves.

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS

4cl Absolut Pears Vodka

2cl Passion Fruit Purée

4cl Red Grapefruit juice

4cl Pineapple Juice

1cl Elderflower Syrup

1 Dash Blossom Water

Add ice into a shaker along with Absolut Pears Vodka and all other ingredients, and shake well. Garnish with a dried orange slice and a red orange peel wrapped around a fresh rosemary stem.

WHAT A BERRY

4cl Absolut Vodka

Fresh Berries

2cl Strawberry Purée

8cl Orange Juice

1cl Elderflower

Pour Absolut Vodka into a shaker along with ice. Add the berries and all the other ingredients, then shake well. Garnish with orange peel, berries, and mint around the edge of your glass.

ABSOLUT THYMES

4cl Absolut Vanilla

1 Slice Ginger

1 Teabag Earl Grey

2cl Jasmine Syrup

1tbs Apricot Marmalade

4cl Red Grapefruit Juice

Add a slice of ginger into a shaker, and with the use of a pestle, gently crush once. Add the Apricot Marmalade, 4cl of Earl Grey Tea (1 teabag in 12cl of hot water). Mix well using a spoon until the marmalade dilutes with the rest of the mixture. Fill a shaker with ice, add Absolut vodka along with the mixture and all other ingredients, then shake well. Garnish with dried apricot, thyme and ground cardamom.

Absolut Vodka in Cyprus is represented and distributed by Tempo Beverages Cyprus LTD.