Emirates: The best time to visit Dubai is now

Should you want unforgettable vacations to one of the most popular alternatives to European city breaks or New York shopping getaways, now is the ideal period to do it – look no further than Dubai. Both the mild autumn with the falling day temperatures, and the high-quality services that Emirates always offers are the optimal combination for a trip to a close destination from Larnaca International Airport.

In Dubai you will enjoy all the latest trends of the contemporary tourism: accommodation, food, sightseeing, leisure, luxury and value-for-money shopping, and the original desert feeling. Dubai is the absolute destination offering numerous options for entertainment at shopping malls, parks, museums and beaches.

You can embark on a spot of shopping with a visit to one of the world-renowned shopping experiences, the Dubai Mall or the Mall of the Emirates. Spend some time strolling through these air-conditioned havens before you experience first-hand the modern architectural and engineering marvel of Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building! Not for the faint hearted, the lift to the top of the 160-story building takes around 90 seconds to lift you up to some 828 meters, offering a breath-taking view of Dubai.

Dubai Parks and Resorts is a brand-new theme park destination and the first of its kind in the Middle East. Boasting three themes parks, one waterpark, a dining and entertainment complex and luxury hotel, it is set to become a must see on any trip to Dubai holidays. You will love exploring the Hollywood themed motion gate Dubai with blockbuster-inspired rides and attractions. Younger guests are well-catered for at LEGOLAND Dubai – the first in the region and seventh globally- as well as LEGOLAND Water Park, to cater specifically for 2 to 12-year olds.

There are also cost-friendly beaches such as Kite Beach and JBR Beach where entrance is free and there are vast options of inexpensive pop-up food trucks throughout the boardwalks.

The enormous 17-hectare Aquaventure Water Park has designed so that you never have to get out of the water as you conquer the full complement of rides, while Arabian Adventures’ tour guides you around Dubai Creek and the traditional area of the city, offering a unique safari experience. Children’s City Dubai is an awesome way to spend an inspiring few hours with your children, joining educational workshops, story events, competitions, galleries and theaters; at the same time each family can visit the first SEGA Republic indoor theme park in the Middle East which features nine heart-stopping attractions and more than 150 amusement games. Swim amongst the sharks, go on Glass Boat Rides over the surface of the water or simply marvel at the wonders of the ocean deep at one of the world’s largest indoor aquariums which holds the Guinness Record for ‘The World’s Largest Acrylic Panel’.

Don’t leave out without enjoying the contrast of Old Dubai (Deira), where you will find great value gifts, while learning more about its evolution and growth and the old Bedouin traditions. Whilst you can of course walk through the streets, Dubai is not a typical walking city – a great way to see the city is to take a boating adventure from Dubai Marina out to the sea. The views are amazing, juxtaposed between metropolitan sky rises and sandy beaches and palm.

The flight to Dubai is as alluring as Dubai itself. An unforgettable experience – the only you have to do is to choose Emirates for your trip.

Emirates’ impressive fleet of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s fascinates passengers with high comfort and quality services, offering over 2,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates award winning ice system and excellent service of its staff.

Whether you travel to Dubai for business or on holiday, there is plenty to discover.