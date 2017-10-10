EU Commissioner calls on Turkey to respect Cyprus’ EEZ

October 10th, 2017 Cyprus 33 comments

EU Commissioner calls on Turkey to respect Cyprus’ EEZ

EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc has called on Turkey to respect Cyprus’ sovereign territorial sea and its rights over its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

She also stressed that Turkey, an EU candidate country, should treat all EU member-states equally.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Bulc, on the island for the maritime conference, praised Cyprus’ experience in shipping “as a valuable tool for the Commission both in the implementation and the modernisation of the existing legislative framework as well as on the formulation of new policy initiatives.”

The Cypriot ship registry ranks 11th in the world, but Cyprus flagged vessels are not allowed entry to Turkish ports, neither are all ships sailing to Turkish ports directly from the island.

“Equal treatment and non-discrimination of EU member-states remains a fundamental principle in EU relations with neighbouring countries. We have repeatedly stressed the need for Turkey to respect Cyprus’ sovereignty over its territorial sea and Cyprus’ sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone,” Bulc said.

She stressed that the aviation agreement, currently being negotiated between the EU and Turkey, hinges on the solution of “the Cypriot issues.”

Turkish air traffic controllers refuse to communicate with their Greek Cypriot counterparts regarding flights leaving Turkish air space and entering the Nicosia Flight Information Region, something which as Cypriot officials point out could create problems to flight safety.

“The talks are ongoing. A third round of negotiations was held in July. But it is clear that the Cyprus issues will have to be solved before any agreement can be signed,” Bulc stated.

Bulc praised Cyprus as “an important maritime nation and an influential partner in promoting the European shipping interests to the international maritime community.”

Replying to a question on the study commissioned by the European Community Shipowners Associations (ECSA) as an input to the efforts to boost the EU shipping competitiveness in relation to other international shipping centres, Bulc recalled that the recent difficulties of the shipping sector are not related to the competitiveness of the EU as a maritime centre, but to the economic crisis.

Bulc made it clear that she wants the EU to be at the global forefront. “We should build on the richness of the EU maritime cluster and cooperate: that’s where our strength lies. The EU industry and policy makers must act in close coordination to defend our interests and values, improve international standards and promote a more positive image of business,” she said.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    This lady is a voice of double-speak. The EU, in 2004, willingly caved in to Greek blackmail to veto enlargement into Eastern Europe, ignoring not just TCs, but the UN as well. Thus, the Blackmailing worked, creating “legitimacy” for the GC regime….not in Turkish eyes though….hence CyProb is perpetuated, made more complex by EU. Now this lady is adding insult to injury.

    • HighTide

      At the end of the day, it’s her private opinion that carries no weight other than exposing her ignorance.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        You are right, just look at the picture with Greek poster behind…she is preaching to the congregation, no doubt.

  • Parthenon

    The Greek Army & Navy must mobilise immediately to protect Cyprus EEZ from Turkish pirates!!

    • HighTide

      LOL.

  • Parthenon

    Greece should ban all Turkish Commercial planes from using Athens FIR & also put pressure on Bulgaria & Rumania to do the same.
    The evil rogue nation Turkey must be shown that it cannot bully a EU member & get away with it!!!

    • HighTide

      Sure, they will do what you say, you joker.

      • Parthenon

        Turkish Airlines would collapse if Athens banned them from it FIR. And it can happen!!

        • HighTide

          In your dreams.

  • HighTide

    Turkey does not recognize this EEZ and is not part of the treaty either. Mrs Bulc needs an update.

  • guest_123

    “but Cyprus flagged vessels are not allowed entry to Turkish ports,
    neither are all ships sailing to Turkish ports directly from the island.
    “Equal treatment and non-discrimination of EU member-states remains a
    fundamental principle in EU relations with neighboring countries. We
    have repeatedly stressed the need for Turkey to respect Cyprus’” – What a load of baloney… She seems to have forgotten about the TCs and why the TCs cannot fly directly to their island and the rest of the shipping world cannot dock at the ports of Kyrenia & Famagusta… Double standards at its best… She seems to have a big brown nose…

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Do unto others that whıch you would be done by . Respect should be mutual

    • Gold51

      Are you talking about TCs or Turkish occupational forces and the thousands of illegale unwanted Turkish national’s/ settlers?
      Nobody has disrespected “TC’s”.
      Are you on the same page even?

      • HighTide

        There are no unwanted ‘settlers’ in the TRNC. All lawful immigrants are welcome and may acquire citizenship upon qualifying, not unlike your Lebanese, Russian, Chinese and others in the South.

  • jobanana

    Perhaps she should also call on Turkey to respect the sovereign territorial altogether and not just the sea. i.e. Turkey should get the hell out of Cyprus for good.

    • Gold51

      Yes!!

    • guest_123

      along with the Greeks 😉

    • HighTide

      Wishful thinking.

  • Gold51

    What a waist of time saying “Turkey an EU candidate”.?
    We can safely say that idea is on the back burner “permanently”.
    Last year Erdogan called an all out EU meeting in Brussels, regarding Turkeys uncompleted EU chapters ect and Turkeys position on EU Cyprus. Erdogan thought he could bully the EU to forget about chapters and accept Turkey as an EU member…lol
    In front of all EU leaders, Turkey agreed to open ports and air space to Cyprus and will complete EU chapters…lol
    By the following day “before breakfast” Turkish official handed a letter to Angela Merkel and Juncker. “Turkeys position on Cyprus remains unchanged” and then proceeded blackmailing the EU for “€6 billion” and other requirement or Erdogan promised to open the floodgates to economic migrants.!!
    Erdogans has no respects for international laws, democracy, to EU members or international boarders.
    Erdogan is a dictator, his interests are money, land, power and lots of gas and oil.
    Erdogan has no interest in what the EU commissioner has to say on Cyprus EEZ.
    He’s a war longer.

    • guest_123

      “What a waist of time saying “Turkey an EU candidate”.?” – Totally agreed since Turkey doesn’t give a toss about the EU that is doomed to be dissolved in the long run anyhow… Putin said it best about the EU 😉

      • Gold51

        As it still exist for Cyprus, we use its hopless dynamics.
        Personally you know what I think if this organisation.
        Its wishful thinking for the unelected very few….
        A so called a trading block with a separate flag, anthem, currency, constitution and now it wants an army?
        Last time there was such an attempt, it caused two world wars.!
        A trading bloc mmmmm ??

    • HighTide

      What’s a ‘war longer’? The opposite of ‘shorter’ ?

      • Gold51

        Distance betwean your two ears.

        • HighTide

          What’s ‘betwean’ ?

          • Gold51

            Space.

            • HighTide

              ‘betwean’ – no such word.

  • Roc.

    This is just another case of Turkey being a law to itsself, This country has a countless record of disrepecting anything that follows democrasy, Its day will come when this country will inplode.

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      Is this not a two way thing, Cyprus dont accept Turkish ships, flights etc and the other way around?

      • The True Cypriot

        He just harbours hatred – very bitter and twisted.

      • jobanana

        Cyprus didn’t invade and continue to occupy Turkey!

        • HighTide

          That would be the day! LOL.

  • Guest

    She obviously is not up to date about Cyprus since 1974.

  • Douglas

    Well her words will have a huge impact I’m sure lol

