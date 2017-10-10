Pensioner fined for bird trapping

Members of the anti-poaching squad on Tuesday morning detected an 82-year-old man who was hunting with the help of equipment mimicking bird voices on a piece of land in the Larnaca district.

A mobile phone, a gadget to produce bird sounds and 75 cartridges were seized at the scene. The 82-year-old paid €500 in an out-of-court settlement.

The squad, in cooperation with the game fund, also found three bird trapping nets and 24 living wild birds in a fenced area in Larnaca belonging to a 47-year-old around 7.30am.

An out-of-court settlement is expected in this case as well.