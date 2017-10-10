Pharos ends its festival with soundscapes

The last concert in the framework of the ninth International Pharos Contemporary Music Festival is set for Friday at the Shoe Factory in Nicosia, when the Lingua Franca Ensemble will perform under the name Soundscapes of the eastern Mediterranean.

The final act of the foundation’s musical journey through a number of musical traditions will have an eastern Mediterranean flair and end with colourful soundscapes. Lingua Franca, who are Michalis Cholevas (Yayli Tanbur, Tarhu, Ney), Giannis Koutis (Oud, Guitar), Michalis Kouloumis (Violin) and percussionist Ruven Ruppik (Riq, Darbuka, Frame Drums, Marimba) – all graduates of the Codarts University of the Arts in Rotterdam – will lead this musical wandering. The ensemble creates and performs music with respect to the character of the modal music cultures. Being free from the need to create expressive exaggerations, the Lingua Franca Ensemble leads the audience on an emotional journey, offering euphoria. In 2015 the ensemble was selected among several from all corners of the world to participate in the Sharq Taronalari festival/contest held in Uzbekistan, representing Cyprus, Greece and Germany. The committee of the competition awarded Lingua Franca Ensemble with the Soul of Devotees Special Award.

The Lingua Franca Ensemble is actively involved in music education. Both as an ensemble and as individuals, its members give workshops and seminars in their field of expertise. Furthermore, Cholevas and Kouloumis are regular teachers of the World Music Department of the Codarts University, having as main subject Modal Music of the Eastern Mediterranean cultures.

Always abiding by the character of the modal music cultures, Lingua Franca will present a unique programme, which will also include world premieres by composers Vasilis Filippou and Andreas Tsiartas.

The Pharos Arts Foundation presents a concert with the Lingua Franca Ensemble. October 13. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10/15. Tel: 22-663871