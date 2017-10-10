TUS Airways expands its operation

TUS Airways will launch direct route from Larnaca to Rome from Winter 2017

Prices start from 70 EUR for one way from Larnaca including full service on board

The Cypriot airline TUS Airways: continues to grow, expanding its operation with new direct route from Larnaca to Rome – capital of Italy.

The new yearly and scheduled route between Larnaca and Rome will commence on the 10th of November with two weekly flights, on Monday and Friday, departing at 12:30 pm from Larnaca and 16:45pm from Rome – Fiumicino . In-flight services on board this route include meal, soft/hot drinks and hand baggage up to 8kg. Tickets for one way from Larnaca will start from just 70 Euros and from Rome 82 Euros including taxes. Tickets are available for booking through the company’s website (www.tusairways.com) or travel agencies.

The new route will be operated by two Fokker 100 jets that joined lately to the airline’s fleet. The jets have already started operating flights from Larnaca to the Greek islands and Tel Aviv.

The Fokker 100, produced by the Dutch aircraft manufacturer Fokker, is a 100 seats jet which offers travelers maximum comfort and spacious leg room, while allowing fast boarding of flights. The Fokker jets are highly regarded as efficient, reliable and fast aircrafts and aside TUS Airways it is an aircraft of choice and indispensable part of the fleet of prestigious airlines.

TUS Airways is already operating successfully direct flights from Larnaca to various Greek islands and from Larnaca, Paphos, Athens and Greek islands to Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel, while passengers enjoying the comfort that TUS Airways has become synonymous with.

Tus Airways is offering a new airline model in the region, boasting the most flexible schedule with convenient departure times for every passenger: early morning, noon and night. “Τhe Ultimate Schedule” is the philosophy of the company, which aims to connect Cyprus with countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe via frequent flights, offering comfort, convenience and competitive pricing, as well as best service on board.

Tus Airways has its main base at Larnaca International Airport and plans to operate flights to 16 various destinations in the first stage. TUS Airways fleet includes currently five aircrafts, the two Fokker 100 jets, and three most comfortable Saab2000 aircraft with a capacity of 50 seats.