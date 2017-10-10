UNSG’s official report on Cyprus identical to draft

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary General’s report on Cyprus was circulated at the UN as an official document. Antonio Guterres’ report is about his good offices mission in Cyprus.

The report is identical to an advanced copy that was handed to the permanent members of the Security Council on September 28 and which was published by Cyprus News Agency. It is not yet known whether there will be any kind of reaction by the Security Council, ie a statement by its President.

The report covers the period from May 15, 2015 to August 11, 2017 and focuses on the activities carried out by his good offices mission under the leadership of Special Adviser, Espen Barth Eide, regarding the leader-led negotiations between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides.

