‘UNSG’s report highlights need to continue efforts for solution’

Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said on Tuesday the UN secretary-general’s report on Cyprus sends a message for the need to continue the efforts to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem.

“In his good offices’ report, the UNSG, recognising the significant progress achieved for the first time in the history of the negotiations, sends the message for the need to continue the effort to reach a solution of the Cyprus problem,” Christodoulides said in a written statement.

He said the report noted all that has been achieved for the first time, such as the substantive discussion of the chapter of security and guarantees, the exchange of maps on an agreed framework, the engagement of the international financial organisations for a study of the economic aspect of a solution, as well as the substantive participation of the EU in the negotiations. Christodoulides added that the report stressed the principles on which the EU is founded will be respected across the whole of the island.

The spokesman said in his report, the UNSG noted the importance of the chapter on security and guarantees and expressed his position regarding the non-viability of the Treaty of Guarantees and intervention rights.

The UNSG, Christodoulides said, clarified he does not put the blame for the final outcome on anyone, because he does not have such a competence stemming from his mandate, and because he wants, through his report, to leave the possibility of continuing the effort open.

The spokesman said perseverance, consistency and above all seriousness are needed to reach a solution in Cyprus, adding this was the approach of President Anastasiades which led to the very important developments in the negotiation process and came close to finding a solution. He pledged that the government will continue to work in the same manner.

Christodoulides referred to Turkey’s persistence for the continuation of the Treaty of Guarantees and the intervention rights, adding it is obvious who is to blame for the outcome of the Crans Montana talks. He said it is deplorable that some on the internal front blame Anastasiades for the outcome, adding that this stance may be due to the presidential elections coming up next year.

The United Nations Secretary General’s report is identical to an advanced copy that was handed to the permanent members of the Security Council on September 28.

The report covers the period from May 15, 2015 to August 11, 2017 and it is focused on the activities carried out under the leadership of Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide, regarding the leader-led negotiations between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides.