The beats are loud this week in Nicosia

For your musical entertainment this week in Nicosia there will be two gigs by local bands who are masters at what they do, and a guitarist and a jazz singer who paint the town blue.

Firstly, Trio NeRo will perform at the Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus as part of the Cultural Festival of the university tomorrow night.

Trio NeRo features Nektarios Rodosthenous on vocals and guitar, Giorgos Savvas on percussion and Christos Agathocleous on electric bass who reinvent the traditional songs of Greece and Cyprus. They do this by presenting an interactive visual and acoustic performance that bridges folklore, electronic and contemporary classical music. The trio often focuses on traditional lullabies, such as the Cypriot lullaby Ayia Marina, in their performances and bring in funk, rock and jazz elements together with samples of recorded lullabies.

At Enallax another boy band, The Low Sparks, will rock the capital tomorrow with their powerful sound and high-energy live performance.

The Low Sparks is a dynamic rock trio – Lefteris Moumtzis on bass and vocals, Marios Michael on the guitar and Stephanos Meletiou on the drums – that first came together in 2009 as a cover band.

Their debut album Few But Many was released in May and it consists of eight songs that run for a total of 40 minutes. Their sound brings together the facets of progressive–psychedelic rock, with references to 70s rock, soul and blues. A key characteristic is the continuous interchange between exciting tensions and melodic lines. The album has been presented in dozens of performances and the boys have also shown Greece what they are made of.

Saturday night is set for jazz with composer and jazz guitarist Tasos Stylianou and singer Sarah Fenwick.

Stylianou moved to New York at the age of ten where he studied music at Mannes College of Music, followed by studies in Jazz and Contemporary Music at the New School for Social Research. He then went on to study at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College where he received his MA in Composition. He then moved to Salt Lake City where he attended the University of Utah to gain a PhD in Composition.

Fenwick is an English-Cypriot jazz and blues singer who is recognised as one of the country’s original jazz voices. Nicknamed Lady Jazz, she has recorded four CDs to date. Her career stretches back to 1992 when she started to sing professionally in Nicosia. Since then she has worked with most of the top musicians in Cyprus and many from abroad such as Scottish guitarist Jim Mullen, Italian guitarist Gigi Cifarelli, and Welsh pianist Gareth Williams. She has performed in Italy, all around Cyprus, in the US, and Middle East countries including Israel and Kuwait.

Trio NeRo

Performance by the Cypriot band. October 12. Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus, Manor House on Axiotheas Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 22-894531

The Low Spark

Performance by the band. October 12. Enallax, Nicosia. 9pm. €6. Tel: 22-430121

Tasos Stylianou and Sarah Fenwick

Performance by the guitarist and singer. October 14. Sarah’s Jazz Club, 35 Xathis Xenierou Street, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 95-147711