Cobalt introduce Paphos to Moscow flights

Cobalt Air flights from Paphos to Moscow this month went on sale on Wednesday, the airline announced.

Set to begin on October 29, the flights will take place every Thursday and Sunday, departing from Paphos at 9:10am and arriving at Sheremetyevo airport at 2:25pm.

Departure from Sheremetyevo airport is scheduled for 3:25pm to arrive to Paphos at 6:30pm.

“We are pleased to expand our routes for Winter 2017 by launching Paphos Airport to Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow,” Cobalt Air CEO, Andrew Madar said.

Tickets are available at www.cobalt.aero