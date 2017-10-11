Which countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

The 32-team field for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia
after the completion of the qualifiers:
EUROPE
1. Russia (Qualified as hosts)
2. France
3. Portugal
4. Germany
5. Serbia
6. Poland
7. England
8. Spain
9. Belgium
10.Iceland
SOUTH AMERICA
11.Brazil
12.Uruguay
13.Argentina
14.Colombia
AFRICA
15.Nigeria
16.Egypt
CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
17.Mexico
18.Costa Rica
19.Panama
ASIA
20.Iran
21.Japan
22.South Korea
23.Saudi Arabia
PLAYOFFS-EUROPE (4)
Switzerland (s)
Italy (s)
Denmark (s)
Croatia (s)
———————————
Sweden
Northern Ireland
Greece
Ireland
Draw will be made on Oct. 17 with the four best-ranked teams seeded. The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11 and the
second legs from Nov. 12-14. Four teams progress to the WC finals.
PLAYOFFS-INTERCONTINENTAL(2)
New Zealand v Peru
Australia v Honduras
The ties will be played over two legs from Nov. 6 to 14 with
the aggregate winners qualifying for the tournament.