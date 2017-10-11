Which countries qualified for the 2018 World Cup

The 32-team field for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia

after the completion of the qualifiers:

EUROPE

1. Russia (Qualified as hosts)

2. France

3. Portugal

4. Germany

5. Serbia

6. Poland

7. England

8. Spain

9. Belgium

10.Iceland

SOUTH AMERICA

11.Brazil

12.Uruguay

13.Argentina

14.Colombia

AFRICA

15.Nigeria

16.Egypt

CENTRAL, NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

17.Mexico

18.Costa Rica

19.Panama

ASIA

20.Iran

21.Japan

22.South Korea

23.Saudi Arabia

PLAYOFFS-EUROPE (4)

Switzerland (s)

Italy (s)

Denmark (s)

Croatia (s)

———————————

Sweden

Northern Ireland

Greece

Ireland

Draw will be made on Oct. 17 with the four best-ranked teams seeded. The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11 and the

second legs from Nov. 12-14. Four teams progress to the WC finals.

PLAYOFFS-INTERCONTINENTAL(2)

New Zealand v Peru

Australia v Honduras

The ties will be played over two legs from Nov. 6 to 14 with

the aggregate winners qualifying for the tournament.