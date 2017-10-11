Creating sweet tastes from India

Boondi ladoo, kalakand and cham cham. No, the spell checker hasn’t gone rogue. These exotic phrases are, in fact, delicacies: mouth-watering treats and flavourful desserts from the far reaches of the sub-continent. And now they’re also available to adventuresome local clientele. So if you’ve a taste for something other than tiramisu or trifle, get yourself down to Paphos…

Attached to the Spice Hut Indian restaurant in the Aliathon holiday village, Traditional Indian Sweets is the brainchild of founder and owner Davinder Singh. Hailing from the Punjab, he’s an entrepreneur and gastronome of the first order: an expert in Indian cuisine and a successful restaurateur to boot. Humble in attitude and delightfully gallant in manner, Davinder has lived on the island since he began his studies in hotel management and has made a life (and a family; having married a local) for himself on the western coast; but he still retains the essential courtesy of his homeland.

“Punjab is known as a very welcoming place, famous for its hospitality and generosity,” Davinder (who is known as Bobby to his clientele) explains. And perhaps it’s this warmth of spirit (along with a family background in catering – his mother and brother run a similar enterprise back in India), which has made this 36-year-old so successful in his chosen line of work, despite the fact he’s a good 4,000km from home.

“Punjab and Cyprus are very unalike,” he smiles. “The weather and the culture are very different, and I do miss the region quite a bit. But every winter, when we close the restaurant for two months, my family and I head back to India: I still have a house there, and we spend a lot of time visiting all our friends and relatives, as well as exploring new foods and dishes.”

On one such trip, Davinder – already an accomplished chef – decided to look into the sweeter side of Punjabi cuisine: the local sweets without which, he adds, “no Indian party can start! Weddings, festivals, starting a new venture, or even visiting friends – whatever you’re celebrating in India, you must take sweets with you: they’re good luck! They’re also completely unique,” he adds, “totally different from anything here in Cyprus; there’s a layering of tastes, a delightful combination of flavours in the mouth, and if you’ve never tried an Indian sweet before it’s a totally new experience…”

Always made “in the traditional Indian manner, over the fire and not in the oven”, these sweets are as glorious in taste as they are in nomenclature – and perhaps as difficult to prepare as to pronounce for us westerners! “Let’s say I want to make rasgulla,” Davinder explains. “First I have to make fresh milk into cheese, which takes about half an hour. Then I need to strain the mixture through a very thin cloth and squeeze the water out, dry it in a big tray and allow it to cool. Having coated my hands with clarified butter, I add cornflour, baking powder and cardamom, and form it into small balls using vegetable oil. And then I boil these in water” – a process which takes another 30 minutes – “before making the syrup from white crystal sugar. Lastly, the sweets are soaked in the syrup for between eight and 10 hours to ensure they’re full of flavour and perfect in taste. It’s a very delicate process really, and if you make even one mistake – cooling for two long, or boiling for too short a time – then you pay the price: the taste is wrong, and you have to throw the entire batch in the bin!”

Achieving this authentic Indian taste is clearly no mean feat, and Davinder spent over a month in his homeland last year learning to perfect the results. “There’s a very famous sweet shop in Jalander,” he reveals, “and I was fortunate enough to be able to learn from them. They only accept people who are incredibly dedicated – for the first couple of weeks I was allowed to do nothing other than wash up and watch the process of sweet-making – the idea is that making these traditional sweets requires huge amounts of patience, and only those who are persistent can succeed!” Determined to the last, Davinder completed his training and brought his newfound expertise to bear back in Cyprus. But the biggest test was still to come…

“These are the sweets we grew up with in Punjab; the sweets made in the restaurants and the hotels and on the street – always the same recipes, always the same ingredients: flour, milk powder, fresh milk, coconut powder” – fresh coconut is impossible to find in Cyprus, he adds – “and coconut milk, along with sugar, cornflour, clarified butter, saffron, green and black cardamom powder, pistachios, almonds and cashew nuts. While many of the ingredients can be found in Cyprus, some have to be couriered in from India, and at first I didn’t know if I was producing that authentic taste. So I tried my sweets out on my mother… “I collected her from Larnaca airport, brought her to my house, and offered her coffee and sweets. I was very nervous. She took a sweet, she ate it, and she said nothing. Then she took another… ‘What do you think?’ I asked her, nervously. She finished her sweet, and replied. ‘I didn’t say anything,’ she told me. ‘You have your answer.’…And I knew I’d got my recipes exactly right!”

Having perfected his sweets, Davinder began offering free samples to his restaurant clientele earlier this year – and success was almost immediate. Now, just a few months later, the Traditional Indian Sweets not only offers more than 15 varieties, a ‘mathi-wallah’ (professional sweet-maker) is en route from the sub-continent to keep up with demand, and discrete premises are being sought. “We already sell in a number of outlets all over the island,” Davinder reveals. “The Vama Shop near Solomou Square and the Bhandari Brothers shop off Ledra in Nicosia; the Josan shop next to Costa Coffee in Larnaca; and another Bhandari shop near the Catholic Church in Limassol. But we’re also about to open our own outlet in Limassol, where there’s a large community of Nepalese, Bangladeshis and Indians – all of whom know and love this type of sweet.” And then, surely, it won’t be long before both locals and expats discover the exotic, flavourful, sweet tastes of India…

For more information, call 96 839878 or 96 88 4525, visit the Facebook page ‘Traditional Indian Sweets Cyprus’, or the restaurant website at www.restaurantspicehut.com