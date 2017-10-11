Cyprus won’t recognise Catalonia unilateral declaration of independence

Cyprus said on Wednesday it did not recognise the unilateral declaration of independence for Catalonia signed on October 10 by the President of the regional government of Catalonia in violation of the Spanish Constitution.

“Cyprus strongly reaffirms its unwavering support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain, and expresses its solidarity with the Government and the people of Spain,” a statement from the presidential palace said.

“On this internal matter, Cyprus stresses that the most prudent way forward is to seek a resolution to the crisis through dialogue, in a peaceful and orderly manner, in full conformity with the Spanish Constitution.”