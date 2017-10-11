Cyprus won’t recognise Catalonia unilateral declaration of independence

October 11th, 2017 Cyprus 7 comments

Cyprus won’t recognise Catalonia unilateral declaration of independence

Cyprus said on Wednesday it did not recognise the unilateral declaration of independence for Catalonia signed on October 10 by the President of the regional government of Catalonia in violation of the Spanish Constitution.

“Cyprus strongly reaffirms its unwavering support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Spain, and expresses its solidarity with the Government and the people of Spain,” a statement from the presidential palace said.

“On this internal matter, Cyprus stresses that the most prudent way forward is to seek a resolution to the crisis through dialogue, in a peaceful and orderly manner, in full conformity  with the Spanish Constitution.”

  • Oh Come ON!

    Will Cyprus have the same response if the Kurds decide to declare independence, I wonder?!

  • Fred Yusuf

    Now that is a surprise. Not many countries would accept it because they have their own minorities which would demand the same not that Turkish Cypriots are a Minority. Anyone seen the film Brubaker?

  • Neroli

    Cyprus is one to talk!!

    • CM follower

      Shut up

  • Jeremy Rigg

    How very predictable. I also predict that Cyprus will become permanently and irrevocably divided in the very near future. I look forwards to Spain’s’ “[diplomatic speak” on that one.

    • CM follower

      You can shut up too idiot

    • Vaso

      In your dreams! But let’s not forget that the illegally occupied north have already tried to become legally independent as “TRNC” but the only country in the world which recognizes them is their motherland Turkey! Whether Catalan becomes independent (very much like Scotland) has nothing in common with the situation in Cyprus where it has been invaded by Turkey and illegally occupied since 1974.

