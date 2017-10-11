Cyprus records third highest increase in airline passengers in EU for 2016

Cyprus recorded the third largest airline passenger increase in the EU last year, according to figures published on Wednesday by Eurostat.

In 2016, some 972.7 million passengers travelled by air in the European Union, up by 5.9 per cent compared with 2015 and by 29.1 per cent compared with 2009. Over this period, air passenger transport has steadily risen in the EU.

Larnaca airport ranked 57th among 147, with 6.628m passengers, a 24.7 per cent increase since 2015.

According to Eurostat, the largest increases were registered in Bulgaria and Romania each over 25 per cent up.

Overall in the EU, the number of air passengers rose by 54.4 million or 5.9 per cent between 2015 and 2016, notably driven by the rise in intra-EU transport.

In total, in 2016, the highest number of air passengers was recorded in the United Kingdom amounting to 249m. It was followed by Germany with 201m, Spain 194mn, France 145m and Italy 135m. The number of air passengers carried in 2016 rose in all EU Member States compared with 2015, except in Belgium, which saw a 2.7 per cent decline, and Slovenia a 2.2 per cent drop.

London’s Heathrow remained the EU’s busiest passenger airport in 2016, with 75.7 million passengers handled, slightly up compared with 2015.

Paris/Charles de Gaulle handled 65.8m, Amsterdam’s Schiphol 63.6m, Frankfurt Main 60.7m and Madrid’s Barajas 49.2m.