Cyprus team to participate in European competition on cyber security

A team from Cyprus is going to compete in the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) at the end of this month, it was announced on Wednesday.

The competition will take place between October 31 and 3 November in Malaga and is supported by ENISA, the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security. It is being organised and hosted by the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute INCIBE.

The event will bring together some of Europe’s most talented young cybersecurity experts, an announcement said.

Some 150 cyber-talents from 15 countries will participate in challenges such as security vulnerabilities in web applications, deciphering encrypted documents or gaining access to a protected system in order to prevent cybercriminals to be the first ones who find and access them.

Professor Dr Udo Helmbrecht, ENISA`s Executive Director, said that this exercise was important, not only for the participants but for the international experience they would bring back to their respective countries. He added that in the three years that ENISA has been supporting the event, there was a growth in the number of countries participating.

Teams from Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Norway, Romania, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom will compete in this year`s exercise.

Apart from the main hacking contest, the ECSC will also include specialised conferences and a job fair. Industry-leading organisations will meet with the participants and discuss about career opportunities.