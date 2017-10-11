Dangerous bike tyre glue on the market

Dangerous bike tyre glue on the market

The department of labour inspection on Wednesday warned consumers that a dangerous super glue was present in the Cypriot market.

The ‘Red Sun’ glue for bicycle tyre repair contains benzene, chloroform and dangerously high amounts of toluene and 1,2-dichloroethane.

Toluene is classified as a skin irritant chemical, damages organs, may be lethal if swallowed and may cause drowsiness or dizziness while 1,2-dichloroethane is classified as a carcinogen, harmful if swallowed and irritates eyes, skin and the respiratory tract.

The department advises consumers in possession of the product not to use it and to inform the inspectors by calling 22-405609, 22-405637 or 22-405608.

