Five-Star Euro NCAP safety rating for Range Rover Velar

The Range Rover Velar has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating, confirming one of the world’s most desirable luxury SUVs as among the safest too.

The fourth member of the Range Rover family scored 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 85 per cent for child occupant protection and 74 per cent for pedestrian protection. Velar features a comprehensive suite of safety systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. The advanced technology can detect a collision risk with cars or pedestrians in the road ahead and automatically apply the brakes. The system was awarded a maximum six marks in the Pedestrian detection tests by Euro NCAP’s testers.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The light, stiff and exceptionally strong aluminium intensive body provides the foundation for a five-star Euro NCAP score. Allied to pioneering suspension technology and a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems, the new Range Rover Velar is not just one of the most beautiful SUVs in the world – it’s also one of the safest.”

By combining strong crash protection with advanced active safety systems, the Velar helps drivers to avoid accidents while providing excellent security to mitigate the effects of a collision if the worst does happen.

Euro NCAP’s findings state: “Tests of the autonomous emergency braking system at highway speeds demonstrated good performance, with collisions avoided or mitigated in all tests. In both the side barrier test and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the Range Rover Velar scored maximum points.”

Range Rover Velar secured an overall Euro NCAP rating of 83 per cent and is available with an all-star cast of advanced driver assistance systems including: