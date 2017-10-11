House committee meeting cancelled after no shows

Wednesday’s session of the House environment committee, scheduled for 11am, was postponed after chairman Adamos Adamou found only three of ten members had shown up.

Adamou said he invited House Speaker Demetris Syllouris to the room where the session was supposed to take place, so that he could witness the image of a near-empty meeting of the environment committee.

He added that Wednesday’s session was extremely important because one of the issues on the agenda had been the planned cutting down of trees in the Akadimias park in Aglandjia to make room for the new, wider road being built.

The Akel MP said this was not the first time he raised the issue with the speaker’s office, which he claimed is due to the scheduling of other committee sessions at the same time, with deputies on both committees forced to skip one.

Syllouris, Adamou said, pledged to raise the issue at Friday’s meeting of party leaders and demand the strict implementation of regulations that call for two-hour sessions and sanctions against MPs missing committees without an excuse.

“I have no intention of continuing this process of worrying whether I am going to have a session of the environment committee or not, which is why I expect solutions on Friday so that the committee can function properly,” he said.

In the room at the time the session was scheduled for were only Adamou, the Greens’ Charalambos Theopemptou and Akel’s Evanthia Savva.

Akel’s third committee member, Nicos Kettiros, as well as Solidarity’s Michalis Yiorgallas, returned from a trip early on Wednesday and thus were excused from the session.

Disy’s Yiorgos Karoullas and Annita Demetriou were at the time still sitting on the Education committee, which was scheduled to convene from 8 to 10am but ran late, as was Diko’s Christos Orphanides.

Disy’s Solon Kasinis and Diko’s Charalambos Pittokopitis did not show up for the environment committee session.

On the issue of cutting trees in the Akadimias park, Adamou called on the Forestry Department to cease operations scheduled for Thursday until the committee has had a chance to discuss the issue.

He said planning for Aglandjia’s main avenues must be reworked to avoid undermining the public’s quality of life.

On behalf of a citizens’ movement for the Akadimias Park, Petroula Petrou said that all organized groups opposing the planning for Larnacos and Aglandjia avenues have gathered 4.000 signatures from local residents against any interference in forest parks but have been completely ignored.