Laiki association unlikely to back ‘dishonest’ Anastasiades

October 11th, 2017 Cyprus 6 comments

Sykala leader Adonis Papaconstantinou (centre) and singer Michalis Hatzigiannis (right)

The association of former Laiki’s depositors (Sykala) will announce which candidate they intend to support in the presidential elections on November 18, after requesting a meeting with all runners up, they said on Wednesday.

In a press conference they branded President Nicos Anastasiades and his government as unreliable, dishonest and lacking the political will to restore the country.

Sykala leader Adonis Papaconstantinou said the current government was not the only one to blame but it had been elected because it presented itself as the best one to manage the crisis which came to a head with a bailout in March 2013.

“This is the government we expect solutions from for the problems it created, not blab about improving the economy.”

According to a statement, Sykala said they have sent a letter to all candidates asking for a meeting to hear their views, which would then be discussed in a nationwide assembly on November 18 before a decision was made over who they would back for next year’s presidential elections.

“Despite sending a letter to candidate Nicos Anastasiades, we do not expect the current president to speak to us on commitments for the future. For obvious reasons we cannot trust his pre-election promises. If he will do something, now is the time.”

Anastasiades has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

Cypriot singer Michalis Hatzigiannis was also present at the conference saying “us depositors of former Laiki bank represented the biggest victims of the economic turmoil that hit our country in March 2013.”

 

  • AnalogMind

    I don’t think Anastasiades needs their votes; he is far ahead by a good margin of safety.

  • clergham

    They should have taxed the general population, as was done in the UK

    Or better yet, taxed the public sector workers who voted in Christophias

  • Alexander Reuterswärd

    Pay for votes, easy with other people’s money

  • clergham

    The way this was carried out through ‘taxation ‘ of the deposits was a disgrace

    It meant that if you had a €400,000 mortgage, and €300,000 savings with the bank, the government grabbed €200,000 of your money, and left you still owing the bank €400,000

    Surprised the court of human rights did not get involved

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      Are you sure, I think it’s the net amount in the bank..But if you had a mortgage in another bank then you got badly hurt

  • Didier Ouzaid

    So in a nutshell they’re just wh*ring to whoever will promise them to pay them back?
    And I’ll take it they sent a letter to AKEL, the very ones that created this mess. Did Kyprianou promise to dish free cash out? The irony..

    They dont care about the economy, they care about their own wallet. And dont get me started on that pseudo singer…

