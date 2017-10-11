Laiki association unlikely to back ‘dishonest’ Anastasiades

The association of former Laiki’s depositors (Sykala) will announce which candidate they intend to support in the presidential elections on November 18, after requesting a meeting with all runners up, they said on Wednesday.

In a press conference they branded President Nicos Anastasiades and his government as unreliable, dishonest and lacking the political will to restore the country.

Sykala leader Adonis Papaconstantinou said the current government was not the only one to blame but it had been elected because it presented itself as the best one to manage the crisis which came to a head with a bailout in March 2013.

“This is the government we expect solutions from for the problems it created, not blab about improving the economy.”

According to a statement, Sykala said they have sent a letter to all candidates asking for a meeting to hear their views, which would then be discussed in a nationwide assembly on November 18 before a decision was made over who they would back for next year’s presidential elections.

“Despite sending a letter to candidate Nicos Anastasiades, we do not expect the current president to speak to us on commitments for the future. For obvious reasons we cannot trust his pre-election promises. If he will do something, now is the time.”

Anastasiades has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

Cypriot singer Michalis Hatzigiannis was also present at the conference saying “us depositors of former Laiki bank represented the biggest victims of the economic turmoil that hit our country in March 2013.”