October 11th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Limassol a top destination for cruise visitors, DP World says

Limassol ranks as a top destination for visitors, and cruise lines see DP World Limassol as an attractive call on their itineraries, Charles Meaby, General Manager of DP World Limassol, said on Wednesday.

In an announcement, DP World said that passenger cruise vessels “Mein Schiff 1” and “MS Braemar” have called at Limassol, allowing passengers to explore the sites and attractions.
Century-class cruise ship “Mein Schiff 1” berthed overnight Limassol. It is owned and operated by TUI Cruises and it has a gross tonnage of 76,522 tonnes, a length of 259 metres, capacity for over 2,600 passengers with a crew of 909. The 195-metre long “MS Braemer” is currently operating with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and berthed for the day.
Meaby said “Limassol consistently ranks as a top destination for visitors, and cruise lines see DP World Limassol as an attractive call on their itineraries,” adding that “this year Cyprus has seen a 10 per cent growth in tourists compared with 2016.”

“Port-call vessels typically have a wide-ranging impact on the local economy, as passengers, who are often international, have the opportunity to explore everything the city and the surrounding region has to offer,” he noted.

  • westspoon

    Do the new operators have any plans for a ro-ro service to the Greece and the islands in the near future – this is a service that needs to be brought back as soon as possible.

  • Johno

    I don’t think so, Mr Meaby, looking at cruise brochures not many of the major cruise lines have Cyprus on their itineraries, unfortunately!!!!

