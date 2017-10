A man who was caught speeding at more than twice the legal limit on Tuesday evening was also driving without insurance, police said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was stopped by police on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway near Zygi at 9.10pm when he was speeding at 216 km/h instead of the 100 km/h allowed.

Officers checking his papers found that he was also not covered by insurance.

He was charged and is expected to be summoned to court later on.