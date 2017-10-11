For second week running only medical supplies go north

October 11th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 17 comments

A UN car leaves to take medical supplies to the north on Wednesday

 

Humanitarian Affairs Commissioner Photis Photiou met with the head of Unficyp’s civilian affairs department on Wednesday, the second time this month that only medicines were delivered to Greek Cypriots and Maronites living in the north after the Turkish Cypriot side slapped a tariff on food aid.

Photiou asked the UN official during their meeting for the force to intervene to have the customs duties axed, he told the Cyprus News Agency after the meeting in Nicosia.

He also said it was the government’s firm position not to pay such duties to the breakaway state in the north.

Only medical supplies were carried on Wednesday for the second time this month, a UN spokesman confirmed to the Cyprus Mail. The decision to tax food supplies and other items like baby diapers was enforced by Turkish Cypriots on October 1.

“Unficyp regrets the decision taken by the Turkish Cypriot administration, which it considers to be an unfortunate development,” the force said at the time.

Delivering humanitarian assistance in the northern part of the island was based on a longstanding agreement between the sides known as Vienna III, and provides hundreds of elderly and other vulnerable people with basic supplies on a weekly basis.

Turkish Cypriots argue that the agreement no longer applies especially since the opening of crossing points in 2003, which they say means the people receiving the supplies can no longer be classed as ‘enclaved’ because they and their relatives have freedom of movement.

At the end of the second phase of the Turkish invasion late in August 1974, about 20,000 Greek and Maronite Cypriots living in villages and townships primarily in the Karpas peninsula in the northeast and in villages west of Kyrenia remained behind the ceasefire line. According to April 2013 figures, only 437 people remained – 328 Greek Cypriots and 109 Maronite Cypriots. The government has been offering incentives for more people to move back over the past 12 months.

Photiou said the government’s aim now was for the UN and the EU to intervene to “end this inhuman situation” with the food aid.

“This is the goal,” he said, adding that in the meantime, some steps were being taken with the aid of people who want to help, to ensure at least some supplies were being given to the elderly Greek Cypriots and Maronites in the north when it comes to special dietary needs, and for infants requiring special milk.
“The government stands by the enclaved and we are certain that permanent solutions will be found in due course,” he said.  “It is our clear goal that this inhuman, unacceptable and provocative measure be lifted.”

 

 

 

 

  • AnalogMind

    This is a re-election boost for Anastasiades. All he needs is a few things like this to happen for him to be electd by a huge margin.

  • HighTide

    Repeating this story does not change the basic facts. All food that could be needed can be purchased in the TRNC. No need for a food convoy half a century after the war.

  • Monica

    What do the UN, EU and the rest of the world think about this situation ?

    • HighTide

      It’s not a UN issue and “the rest of the world” could not care less. EU rules are suspended in the TRNC that has sole decision on customs matters.

      • Monica

        Then who are delivering the supplies ?
        Santa Claus ?

        • HighTide

          Whoever transports is responsible for customs procedures.

          • Monica

            The UN are not charged tax for delivering humanitarian aid elsewhere !

            • HighTide

              Each situation has its own merits. This is the TRNC and all food is available here.

              • Monica

                Free of charge ?

                • HighTide

                  Somebody has to pay for the foodstuff in the South. The same money or less buys it in the TRNC. This is a political game, not charity.

                  • Monica

                    No …. It is a charitable donation, by the ROC, to ‘enclaved’ persons.

                    • HighTide

                      The “ROC” must buy the food too. Nothing is for free and nobody is enclaved.

                    • Monica

                      Price of the produce is immaterial …. The choice of the donors !

                    • HighTide

                      Well, if the ‘donors’ want to spend the money in the South for political reasons they have to pay for customs duty. Otherwise, they can give the money to the people who live here in addition to funds they already receive, if they so wish.

                    • Monica

                      There may be ‘ways around it’ …. 😉

                    • HighTide

                      Yes, the UN can take the money from Mr Anastasiades and go on a shopping spree in the TRNC.

                    • Monica

                      Not the option I am thinking about …. 🙂

