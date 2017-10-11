Silhouettes captured in capitals

The organisers of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 will help make the world an even smaller place as of Sunday when it will present the photography exhibition Homo Urbanus Europeanus by French photographer Jean-Marc Caracci.

Caracci, who has been a photographer since the age of 15, has travelled to 37 European capitals and, through his lens, has recorded everyday scenes and captured the quick moving pace of these cities. This exhibition presents, through very special snapshots, the differences and similarities between these cities and their people – although Carcci prefers to concentrate on how these cities are more alike than they are different.

When asked how the subject of capturing people within their urban setting differs from city to city, the photographer said “here was no difference whatsoever. That’s actually the subject. Through its aesthetic, I wanted the series Homo Urbanus Europeanus to have a political dimension that endeavours to give a very simple message – “Yes to Europe”.

“In order to express these three words, I chose to photograph every European capital – irrespective if they are members of the European Union or not – in the same sober style and without any cultural or social visibility, thus favouring the similarity to the difference.”

Speaking further about this ever-evolving photographic series, Caracci mentioned that each picture, due to its accuracy of its framing and its crisp style, sounds like a hymn to the citizen who lives within the capital.

After vising Pilsen, European Capital of Culture in 2015, Caracci came over to photograph our capital, which will now be part of his series.

Homo Urbanus Europeanus

Photography exhibition by Jean-Marc Caracci. Opens October 15 at 4pm until October 22. Ibrahim’s Khan, Paphos. Tel: 26-955166