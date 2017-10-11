Spot checks carried out at children’s clothes shops

October 11th, 2017

The consumer protection service withdrew children’s clothes from the market and issued warnings after a month-long campaign which finished earlier this month.

The campaign covered 260 shops selling children’s clothes where spot-checks were carried out.

In 35 cases, inspectors found clothes which did not meet safety standards and the items were withdrawn from the market, while in another 36 cases warnings were issued to shop owners.

The service announced more inspections on a daily basis will be carried out and the public will be informed about withdrawn garments.

