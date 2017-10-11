Three arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession

Police on Wednesday arrested three people in Limassol in connection with the alleged possession of illegal substances

When members of the drug squad tried to stop a 45-year-old riding a motorbike he attempted to escape and was allegedly spotted throwing a small bag on to the road. He was stopped and arrested as were two people aged 34 and 43 who were in a car behind him.

The bag, police said, contained white powder weighing 102 grammes, believed to be cocaine. The sum of € 2,000 was found in the car.

The three suspects are expected to be remanded in court later.