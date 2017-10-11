Three arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession

October 11th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Police on Wednesday arrested three people in Limassol in connection with the alleged possession of illegal substances

When members of the drug squad tried to stop a 45-year-old riding a motorbike he attempted to escape and was allegedly spotted throwing a small bag on to the road. He was stopped and arrested as were two people aged 34 and 43 who were in a car behind him.

The bag, police said, contained white powder weighing 102 grammes, believed to be cocaine. The sum of € 2,000 was found in the car.

The three suspects are expected to be remanded in court later.

