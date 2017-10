A 69-year-old tourist drowned off the Paphos municipal beach on Wednesday, despite attempts to revive her.

According to police, at 5:45pm, a tourist flagged down two traffic police officers who were patrolling the area, telling them a woman was in danger of drowning.

The officers swam in to rescue her and bring her to shore where they took her to Paphos general hospital.

Doctors tried but despite repeated attempts could not revive her.

The tourist had arrived in Paphos on October 2.