Turkey says UN report does not reflect reality

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report on Cyprus does not accurately reflect the facts of what happened in Crans-Montana and has therefore fallen short of Turkey’s expectations, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry blamed the Greek Cypriot’s side intransigence for the collapse of the talks in July because it “never discarded its unrealistic approach to the security and guarantees chapter” of zero troops and zero guarantees and for displaying “no constructiveness whatsoever even on fundamental issues regarding the functioning of the partnership state.”

During the final stages of the conference, “the Greek Cypriot side went so far as to reopen for discussion convergences already agreed upon in principle during the process.”

It also did not display political will to find a solution, the ministry charged.

“Previously, as the negotiation process was continuing, they were the side which eroded the feeling of confidence at the negotiating table by adopting, with domestic political considerations in mind, a parliamentary decision on such a matter as ‘enosis’, which forms the very basis of the Cyprus issue,” it said.

“They also leaked confidential documents to the press, in a manner neither in keeping with negotiation ethics nor with good faith, during the Crans-Montana session of the Conference on Cyprus in an environment in which sensitive negotiations were being held.”

The statement also accused the Greek Cypriot side of “dragging its feet” in implementing confidence building measures and being responsible for derailing the process.

“That is why it is also difficult to understand the remarks in the report to the effect that the parties were ‘very close to reaching an agreement’,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Nevertheless, the international community should take into account Guterres’ comments that “political will, courage and determination, mutual trust and a readiness on the part of all parties to take calculated risks” to conclude the negotiations.

The statement stipulated “it is evident that the secretary-general is not referring to Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side with these remarks.”

As such, it is “unacceptable for the Turkish Cypriot side to continue to be punished as was the case in 2004, despite their having always displayed goodwill, determination and constructiveness in the half-century-long efforts aiming towards a settlement.”

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side are continuing their period of reflection, as advised by Guterres, the ministry said.

Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said all parties and presidential candidates that had been blaming President Nicos Anastasiades for the contents of the report should look to Turkey’s response for their answer.

“Apart from the fact that it effectively blames the UNSG of not being objective because it does not blame the Greek Cypriot side, it clarifies, for those that doubt the real facts, that before the dinner in Crans-Montana and throughout the dinner, Turkey did not accept the principle set by the UNSG for zero Turkish guarantees and intervention rights and zero Turkish troops in Cyprus.”

According to Cybc, the reaction in the north was harsher with the ‘foreign ministry’ saying the report was nothing more than a disappointment that could not lead the negotiations forward.

It even went as far as to say it could be placed on a dusty shelf.

The ‘ministry’ also said it was unacceptable that the report did not specify the reality that a solution based on the current UN parameters cannot be found and as such leaves the Turkish Cypriots in the status quo as ‘hostages of an inhumane isolation’.