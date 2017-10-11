Turkey says UN report does not reflect reality

October 11th, 2017 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 16 comments

Turkey says UN report does not reflect reality

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ report on Cyprus does not accurately reflect the facts of what happened in Crans-Montana and has therefore fallen short of Turkey’s expectations, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry blamed the Greek Cypriot’s side intransigence for the collapse of the talks in July because it “never discarded its unrealistic approach to the security and guarantees chapter” of zero troops and zero guarantees and for displaying “no constructiveness whatsoever even on fundamental issues regarding the functioning of the partnership state.”

During the final stages of the conference, “the Greek Cypriot side went so far as to reopen for discussion convergences already agreed upon in principle during the process.”

It also did not display political will to find a solution, the ministry charged.

“Previously, as the negotiation process was continuing, they were the side which eroded the feeling of confidence at the negotiating table by adopting, with domestic political considerations in mind, a parliamentary decision on such a matter as ‘enosis’, which forms the very basis of the Cyprus issue,” it said.

“They also leaked confidential documents to the press, in a manner neither in keeping with negotiation ethics nor with good faith, during the Crans-Montana session of the Conference on Cyprus in an environment in which sensitive negotiations were being held.”

The statement also accused the Greek Cypriot side of “dragging its feet” in implementing confidence building measures and being responsible for derailing the process.

“That is why it is also difficult to understand the remarks in the report to the effect that the parties were ‘very close to reaching an agreement’,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Nevertheless, the international community should take into account Guterres’ comments that “political will, courage and determination, mutual trust and a readiness on the part of all parties to take calculated risks” to conclude the negotiations.

The statement stipulated “it is evident that the secretary-general is not referring to Turkey or the Turkish Cypriot side with these remarks.”

As such, it is “unacceptable for the Turkish Cypriot side to continue to be punished as was the case in 2004, despite their having always displayed goodwill, determination and constructiveness in the half-century-long efforts aiming towards a settlement.”

Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side are continuing their period of reflection, as advised by Guterres, the ministry said.

Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said all parties and presidential candidates that had been blaming President Nicos Anastasiades for the contents of the report should look to Turkey’s response for their answer.

“Apart from the fact that it effectively blames the UNSG of not being objective because it does not blame the Greek Cypriot side, it clarifies, for those that doubt the real facts, that before the dinner in Crans-Montana and throughout the dinner, Turkey did not accept the principle set by the UNSG for zero Turkish guarantees and intervention rights and zero Turkish troops in Cyprus.”

According to Cybc, the reaction in the north was harsher with the ‘foreign ministry’ saying the report was nothing more than a disappointment that could not lead the negotiations forward.

It even went as far as to say it could be placed on a dusty shelf.

The ‘ministry’ also said it was unacceptable that the report did not specify the reality that a solution based on the current UN parameters cannot be found and as such leaves the Turkish Cypriots in the status quo as ‘hostages of an inhumane isolation’.

 

 

  • AnalogMind

    And what is the reality? That TCs don’t count and it’s Turkey vs. ROC? The whole world knows this already.

    • Roc.

      spot on, even the TC’s have been hoodwinked for 43 years thinking its the GCs that are the threat but who has assimilated them in the last 43 years,????? if they wanna be Turks so let them I am fed up with thier excuses that the Gcs are always the excuse for anything that does not go thier own way

  • Evergreen

    UN seems to be the most unpopular organization in this are of the world.

    • Parthenon

      Nothing is more unpopular than Turkey in the Eastern Med. And that includes Syria & ISIS.

  • Stanlio

    Can you believe these Turkish clowns? The UN Secretary’s report – I repeat, the Secretary General of the United Nation’s report – according to the Turks, ‘falls short of Turkey’s expectations’. Why don’t the Turks arrest Guterres – they’re arresting everybody else – or send some thugs to do him over? There’s nothing more absurd than a tin-pot country like Turkey trying to act big, trying to make the world conform to its desires. How embarrassing it must be to be a Turk nowadays.

    • Parthenon

      I’m sure they will arrest any UN official that crosses over to the North for make believe Gulanist connections!!!

      • Stanlio

        Wait a minute. There’s a knock on my door. The Turks have come to arrest me for my ‘disrespectful’ comments on Cyprus Mail. Watch out, Parthenon. You’ll be next,

        • The Bowler

          have no fear, you don’t matter.

          • Parthenon

            Charming. Well as long as I bother you & High Twit that’s all that matters!
            Erdogan is too busy looking for Gulenists & Greeks can’t be Gulanists?

        • Parthenon

          I have already been threatened with “Erdogan is watching you”by one TMT poster!!!LOL.

      • Gokce Kavak

        But the Gulen Movement has defended the partition of Turkey. Now I want to ask you, how would you feel if Greece’s sovereignty has been partitioned by the same coup d’état attempt in Greece? I don’t seriously expect to enforce whether you must believe Turkey’s partitioned (but that happened.) unless Greece’s sovereignty is threatened.

    • Sistine301

      Not just nowadays. In the days of the Ottoman Empire, calling someone a Turk was a term of abuse.

  • Parthenon

    Turkey clearly wanted the UN to blame the GCs for the continued illegal Turkish occupation of Cyprus by not accepting partition so that the illegal occupation be made legal.

  • Gokce Kavak

    Republic of Cyprus needs to see how right the Turkish side is, how right the Turkish Cypriot side objectively, not subjectively.

    • Gokce Kavak

      Turkey has begun the pathway with the Republic of Cyprus, to quit from the United Kingdom’s well-known Commonwealth Nations state had happened due to the respect of the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots as well as the distance to the United Kingdom after World War One and the wishes of the Turkish Cypriots to live with the Greek Cypriots – even a bit more – but THEN the Republic of Cyprus – or the Greek Cypriots have started to dis-approach from the reality and the Turkish Cypriots. WHY?

  • Les

    The UN sponsored boondoggle is over. Now the TCs and GCs will have to negotiate without 3rd party interference. And a permanent partition is also a bigger reality now …. too many missed opportunities caused by useless leadership

