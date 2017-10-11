Our View: President clearly signals priority of election over talks

Anastasiades joins residents from Morphou on Sunday

IT WAS A pity President Anastasiades did not elaborate after expressing the hope to the an-nual gathering of people from Morphou on Sunday that an opportunity to solve the Cyprus problem would emerge after January’s presidential elections. He left his audience guessing how and from where this opportunity would emerge. Would it be through a divine act, an ac-cident of nature or an initiative undertaken by the Russian Federation?

The president did not explain on what his hope was based because his speech was part of his campaigning. He was speaking to people from Morphou so he had to offer them hope of a settlement that would allow their return to the village; he could not tell them that the prospect of their return disappeared in July in Switzerland. At the same time, he did not make any promises that he would try to secure a resumption of the peace process so as not to alienate voters opposed to a settlement – the opportunity would emerge from somewhere but not through any Anastasiades initiative, assuming he was re-elected.

The UN Secretary-General has made it clear that his Good Office’s mission would go back into action only when the two leaders asked for this, having first signalled their readiness to reach an agreement. Therefore, unless Anastasiades and Akinci went to the UNSG the oppor-tunity to solve the Cyprus problem would not arise. So when Anastasiades was declaring that he was ready to return to the negotiating table at any time, subject to certain conditions the Turkish side would not accept, it was just theatre.

He has no intention to return to the negotiations because as the Turkish side has repeatedly argued his priority is the election. Of course, he has denied this, the presidential palace re-peatedly making the assertion that the president was ready to return to talks before the elec-tions. This is not true, as events have shown. Anastasiades has done nothing to make this happen despite what he has said in speeches and now he has come clean. An opportunity could emerge after the elections, because before the elections he has no intention of pursuing the resumption of talks.

For the president his re-election campaign has taken precedence over settlement talks, for months now, probably since before the conference at Crans-Montana, which he was not too keen on attending in the first place. Having ensured the Cyprus problem would not interfere with his campaign he is now looking forward to an opportunity for a solution emerging after his prospective re-election.

  • Frustrated

    It really is extraordinary that the former residents of Morphou and their heirs were prepared to be seen in the company of Anastasiades let alone applaud what he had to say. With the ‘able’ assistance of the Greek Foreign Minister, he’s managed to ensure that these Morphou ‘sheep’ will never return to their ancestral home because of his “no troops” stipulation which he knew the north/Turkey would never countenance.

    The latter had tacitly agreed to an initial reduction to 1,800 troops from 40,000 with reductions and further discussions with reference to guarantee and intervention rights. But no. Far better to scupper the process once and for all and show to his electorate what a macho man he is. As for accusing Turkey of being “intransigent”, a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

    If as reported elsewhere that Anastasiades is likely to win a second presidential term early next year, the electorate are welcome to him and deserve all they’re going to get. After all, they’ve more than experienced what sort of a character he really is and his modus operandi.

    • Veritas

      Another missed opportunity.
      In 2004 a majority of GC’s denied the residents of Morphou to return (as with Varosha and a number of villages).
      And still, our elected officials are attending yearly memorials for occupied towns, villages and without shame they offer speeches with the same old platitudes of ‘heroism’, that unfortunately, always goes down well with a seduced and ignorant audience.

