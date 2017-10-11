Words are the greatest weapons

The much talked about life of Pakistani female activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will unfold tonight during a screening of the documentary He Named Me Malala in Nicosia.

Malala, who was named after the Afghani folk hero Malalai of Maiwand who spoke out and was killed – a name that foresaw the girl’s life standing out – has spoken out for the rights of girls from an early age. Her voice is loudest when she speaks about educating girls and how many of them are deprived of this.

The incredible story, which is directed by Davis Guggenheim, also follows Malala’s miraculous survival after being hunted down and shot by a Taliban gunman on her way to school as part of the organisation’s violent opposition to girls’ education in the Swat Valley in Pakistan. After recovering in Britain, she returned to school and became a public figure in the fight for women’s rights to education.

Her speech to the United Nations on July 12, 2013 is also included in the documentary. The speech was held on her 16th birthday and July 12 was then declared Malala Day. It was her first high-level public appearance on the importance of education. During this speech she said “Malala day is not my day, today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl who have raised their voice for their rights.”

He Named Me Malala was shortlisted with 14 other documentaries submitted to the 88th Academy Awards in Best Documentary Feature category but failed to gain the nomination. It was also nominated at the 43rd Annie Awards in the Best Animated Special Production category.

Screening of the 2015 documentary. October 11. Cultural Workshop Ayion Omoloyiton, Nicosia. 8pm. In English. Tel: 22-256782