Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old resident of Limassol who had tricked a man into giving him €40,000.

On August 31 a 33-year-old man reported to police that three men offered to sell him a home in Limassol. He handed them €40,000 as a down payment but later found out that the house had been sold to another person.

Warrants against the three were issued and one was arrested on Wednesday in Limassol while police are still looking for the others.