Bar review: Bariz, Paphos

Bariz Kafe-Lounge in Paphos old town is a great place to visit for a daytime coffee and catch up with friends or an evening of cocktails or a beer or two.

Found in the heart of Ktima – Paphos old town – close to one of the main roads and on the newly pedestrianised area, this is a great little venue to sit in and watch the world go by. A new car park is nearby as is a handy bus stop which runs between Kato Paphos and the old town.

Bariz dubs itself as the oldest café-bar in Paphos – it is found on the old site of previous Paphos stalwart Peggy’s and was renovated a number of years ago. Exposed traditional stone work and tastefully placed interior decorations add to the ‘less is more’ ethos while the exterior is sleek and tidy.

Large doors and windows ensure that the reasonably small interior is bathed in light and are flung open in the summer months or closed for a cosier feel during the winter.

Staff here are welcoming and friendly and Bariz is popular with Cypriots, foreign residents and tourists. Staff get to know their regular customers and service is efficient and pleasant.

Operating as a café come coffee shop in the daytime, snacks, including salads, sandwiches, wraps and cakes, are served from mid-morning until around 8pm Monday to Saturday. On Sundays the venue is open only for the lunchtime period.

Outside seating is on the newly paved square and comfortable tables and chairs and bar stools and tables are provided with shade from a number of umbrellas.

Inside, two TV screens show all of the major sporting events and a number of events, including occasional live DJ sets, are all advertised on the bar’s Facebook page.

Popular cocktails include a range of Mojitos and Daiquiris which start at €6 and local and imported beers are priced from €2. Wines, spirits and soft drinks are also served. Coffee is good here and frapes, espressos, Irish coffee and Baileys are all on offer and reasonable priced.

This is a great area to visit and at any time but at night-time, especially at weekends, the atmosphere at this venue is vibrant and alive, with a lounge bar type feel.

Bariz

Where: Evagora Pallikarides 1, Paphos

When: Monday to Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday lunchtime only

How much: Coffee from €2.50, cocktails from €6, beers from €2

Contact: 97 639420, www.facebook.com/Barizpaphos/