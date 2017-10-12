Cyprus lags on organ donation

Cyprus is last in Europe when it comes to organ donation per capita in the EU, MPs heard on Thursday during a meeting of the House health committee.

According to what Akel MP Eleni Mavrou in Cyprus organ donors clock in at 6.5 per million inhabitants while in Europe this figure rises to 20 per million.

The committee was discussing a law amendment to ensure that someone who signed up for organ donation when they were alive, cannot have their will overturned by relatives upon death.

The committee is also discussing a draft bill from Akel so that everyone who turns 18 can be considered an organ donor unless they specifically state otherwise.

“In this way, the great lack of post-mortem organ donation will be alleviated,” said Mavrou, adding that one donor can save up to eight lives and help another 100 people.

“With this in mind, we believe that the state must now move decisively. Currently, only about 1,700 donors are enrolled on the registry. The average is 6.5 donors per million population compared with 20 donors per million population, which is the average in Europe,” Mavrou said.

She said most European countries have adopted regulations similar to the Akel draft, with positive results. “We believe that we must move decisively in Cyprus too because it is a matter of life, it is a matter of people, it is a matter of social sensitivity.”