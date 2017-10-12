Erdogan says US sacrificing strategic ally Turkey

October 12th, 2017

Erdogan says US sacrificing strategic ally Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan gives a speech during his meeting with provincial governors at the Presidential Palace in Ankara

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States on Thursday of mistreating a strategic ally, in a blistering speech which appeared to rule out swift resolution to a dispute between two Nato members jointly fighting Islamic State.

Hours after Ankara announced officials would meet soon to settle differences, Erdogan accused the US consulate in Istanbul of hiding an individual with links to a network he blames for last year’s failed coup.

He also condemned US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and separate US court cases against a senior Turkish banker and the president’s own security guards, mocking what he said was Washington’s claim to be “the capital of democracy”.

Turkey’s relations with the United States and many Western countries have been strained since last year’s failed military coup against Erdogan, in which more than 240 people were killed.

Turkey felt many allies were slow to condemn the coup attempt and failed to appreciate the danger it faced. Western countries have grown alarmed at the scale of Turkey’s post-coup crackdown, with 50,000 people detained and 150,000 suspended from work.

Ties with the United States hit a low when Turkey detained a locally employed worker at the US consulate in Istanbul last week.

The United States says it is still seeking an explanation for the arrest – the second detention of a consulate worker this year. It suspended most visa services in Turkey, saying it needed to review Turkey’s commitment to the security of its mission and staff. Turkey reciprocated within hours.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday and expressed his “profound concern”, the US State Department said.

Erdogan has blamed outgoing US ambassador John Bass, saying he was putting at risk a decades-old alliance.

“Let me be very clear, the person who caused this is the ambassador here. It is unacceptable for the United States to sacrifice a strategic partner to an ambassador who doesn’t know his place,” Erdogan told provincial governors meeting in Ankara.

TURKISH GRIEVANCES

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Turkish and US officials would meet to work on resolving the crisis and described talks between their foreign ministers as constructive.

But Erdogan aired a list of grievances, accusing Washington of sheltering suspected members of the outlawed Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), and supporters of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen he blames for last year’s coup attempt. Gulen denies involvement.

“On the one hand you say you are the capital of democracy, but you hide PKK and Feto members,” Erdogan said, using the label his government has given to Gulen’s network.

He said Washington was defending a “Feto-linked person hiding in your consulate”, and said a Christian pastor arrested in western Turkey last year was also “clearly linked” to Gulen.

Ambassador Bass said this week no one was hiding in the US consulate, and that he had seen nothing of merit in the charges against the pastor, Andrew Brunson.

Erdogan said US authorities had wrongly arrested the former head of Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank, and were trying to use a detained Turkish gold trader “as an informant”. Both men were arrested on charges of sanctions violations.

Referring to a US grand jury indictment of 15 Turkish security officials who clashed with protesters during his visit to Washington in May, Erdogan said most of them had never set foot on US soil. “You issue arrest warrants for 13 of my security staff who have never seen the United States,” he said.

“If the ambassador in Ankara is leading the grand United States, then shame on you,” Erdogan said. “Someone should have said: ‘You cannot treat your strategic partner this way, you can’t behave like this’.”

  • AnalogMind

    The problem here is two fold:

    1. The nature of the problem. See Ambassador’s Bass explanation on Youtube (type Ambassador John Bass’ statement on the suspension of visa services in Turkey).

    2. Erdogan has a thing for Gulen but you can’t expect the US to handover Gulen for ERdogan’s satisfaction. Such would imply that Turkey is a superior power to the US and that Turkey can dictate terms such as it does with the ROC.

    3. The Ambassador has already been re-appointed to Afhganistan as his new post way before the incident. So Erdogan is an cowardish move, wants to demonize an ambassadoer with one foot out the door so that his ego is satisfied. If you are a great leader you don’t do this sort of thing to career diplomats (i.e. sacrifice them for other plans). What do you think would be the position of the new US ambassador in Turkey when he knows that Erdogan thinks ambassadors are consumption items in a diplomatic game?

    4. Lately Erdogan looks tired and out of sorts. He may be facing a serious health problem. Who from the AKP is his replacement?

  • HighTide

    It is unfortunate that half the population (and growing) of Turkey that do not support Erdoğan and his party have to suffer from his autocratic and lawless behaviour which affects all of them. He has managed to make enemies with nearly everyone in sight. The only hopes of betterment lie in the 2019 elections or in a biological solution.

  • AnalogMind

    Strategic ally of the US towards what goal? The US has shifted to a balance of power game whereby players like Iran, Turkey, Israel and Egypt will have to fight it out for control. In such game the US has to make sure that no particular player prevails so that a balance of power is maintained.

  • Fred Zarif

    Heading of this article. Erdogan says US sacrificing strategic ally Turkey
    Bad translation. What Erdogan said was HEY AMERICA WE DON’T NEED YOU. listen again to what he said.

    • AnalogMind

      I read the article and it looks to me that that the right translation is that the US no longer needs Turkey because Turkey is selfish and therefore unreliable as an ally.

