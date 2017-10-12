Fetullah Gulen supporters sought in the north, arrest warrants issued

October 12th, 2017 Cyprus, Turkey 4 comments

Fetullah Gulen supporters sought in the north, arrest warrants issued

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 25 soldiers across Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus, security sources said, as part of a widenening crackdown following last year’s failed military coup.

The soldiers, on active duty and of varying ranks in Turkey’s military, are being sought across 13 provinces and northern Cyprus, the sources said.

Prosecutors in the southeastern province of Mardin ordered the arrest of the soldiers over the “secret military structuring” of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, the sources said.

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, is accused by Ankara of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt. He has denied involvement.

Since the coup, more than 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial over links to Gulen, while 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from jobs in the military, public and private sectors.

Rights groups and some of Turkey’s Western allies have voiced concern about the crackdown, fearing the government is using the coup as a pretext to quash dissent.

The government says only such a purge could neutralise the threat represented by Gulen’s network, which it says deeply infiltrated institutions such as the army, schools and courts.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

  • Gold51

    More evidence, the “trnc” is a funded Turkish off shore administration. Erdogan uses the Turkish occupied northern REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS as a province of Turkey, freely issuing arrest warrants at will over his coup.!
    Erdogans desperation to eliminate his master CLERIC GULAN is farcical.
    Gulan could be a credible contender to unseat Erdogan from his dictatorial power and could be very useful to the USA.

    • HighTide

      You are writing utter nonsense. Return to your comics.

  • HighTide

    What most non informed readers do not know is the fact that Gülen educated persons were the backbone of Erdogan’s party’s organisation, due to the lack of administrative knowledge of his own supporters. The growth of these people in all national organisations through Erdogan’s former cooperation with Gülen, was the reason for AKP’s success as a party. Both of them are Islamists, albeit with different philosophies. When the influence of Gülen’s experts became a threat to Erdogan, they were turned into “terrorists” and are prosecuted by the thousands with or without proof of wrong doing. What we see now is a Stalinist type of purge that reminds one of the worst days in history.

    • NuffSaid

      Erdogan did exactly what Putin did in Russia. Look at them both now, best of buddies, although Putin is calling the shots.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close