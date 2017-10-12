Give art a chance to bring about change

There is an ongoing debate in the art world about whether life imitates art, or art imitates life. Judging by the upcoming conference ‘Design in Action: Politics, Resistance and Social Change’, all those involved would hopefully like to see life imitating art, or at least changing (under the influence of art) in order to reflect it.

The conference, which will take place at the Point Centre for Contemporary Art in Nicosia, sees five artists, academics, and theoreticians from different disciplines gather for a roundtable discussion on how art and different forms of design could potentially act as agents of social and political change.

The participants will present a variety of works of art and/or design that directly challenge and re-invent conventional readings of identity, the social condition, gender and gendered objects, cultural heritage, the urban landscape and the built environment, and material culture.

The discussion also aims at opening the floor for the local community to engage, with debate and dialogue concerning the re-assessment of orthodox historiography of design, also drawing connections between local design production and international trends.

The participants in the conference are Tasos Anastasiades and Stavros Karayiannis from the European University Cyprus, Nicolas Lambouris from Frederick University, Omiros Panayides from the Cyprus University of Technology, and Nicos Philippou from the University of Nicosia.

The conference will be chaired by Dr Elena Stylianou and Dr Sophia Hadjipapa, both from the European University Cyprus.

The roundtable discussion is organised by the Department of Arts of the European University Cyprus in the context of Cultural Month and the concurrent exhibition ‘Design in Action’.

Design in Action: Politics, Resistance and Social Change

Conference and roundtable discussion. October 13. Point Centre for Contemporary Art, Nicosia. 6pm-8pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-662053